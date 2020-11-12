Has anyone had issues with binding keyboard keys for cockpit camera views to any of the default aircraft?

The only aircraft where I have succeeded in doing this is the TBM. Using the same workflow for the Citation doesn’t work. I am trying to set up the numeric keypad keys to select custom cockpit views.

Even using default keys such as = and – for cockpit zoom/unzoom are inoperative except for the TBM.

It does seem as though setting bindings for cockpit views is almost unusable?

This has been the case for some time, so I don’t think it relates to MSFS updates

Has anyone else suffered this annoyance?