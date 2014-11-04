Thread: tree draw distance mod

I am usually underwhelmed by most mods but this one has really changed the sim for me
https://flightsim.to/file/5318/veget...w-distance-fix
I think the reduction in tree distance draw by ASOBO was the main thing that gave me the impression that the sim just doesn't look like the first day I fired it up. In fact I remembering commenting about all the trees when I installed it day of release and they kind of went away with the patches. This has fixed it at the cost of a few fps. Vegetation as far as the eye can see and no popping in. Smaller towns in the distance are no longer areas of mostly white until you get close to them and then the trees pop in.
Great mod for me and of course your mileage may vary
