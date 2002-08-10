Thread: The Dam has broken

The Dam has broken
The price and availability of video cards will plummet.
Choi Min-Sik, a port employee in South Korea, has unearthed a stray cargo of 500,000 GeForce RTX 3000 in a container. The employee in question had spotted boxes stamped Nvidia in a container absent from the registers.
https://www.france24.news/en/2020/12...container.html
These are probably TRX 3060s, but they may be 3080s.
I can imagine a gigantic sale of RTX 3060s for $199.00 starting real soon.
