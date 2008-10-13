I was all excited and was finally loading MSFS onto my machine. Got about half way thru the install and it said my video didn't meet the requirements or something like that! BUMMER!!!

I am running an [email protected] with an AMD Radeon HD7000 series card with 1GB RAM. Maybe if I bump up my RAM it will run? Do I need to upgrade my video card? How much is a "decent" low cost one for an old man on a budget?

Paul