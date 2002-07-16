Thread: Cessna 172 Skyhawk - Standard panel missing?

I am running the latest update of MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe on my pc, and I am looking for the C172 with a standard (six pack) panel, not the G1000. I cannot see it in my list of aircraft anywhere - only the Skyhawk with the G1000 is in the list of aircraft available.
I though it was a standard aircraft that was part of all of the game available to all purchase levels ?
Maybe I am missing something, but how do I switch between the G1000 panel and a standard set of gauges on the C172?
Thanks
Stew
Bookmarks