Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna 172 Skyhawk - Standard panel missing?

  1. Yesterday, 09:41 PM #1
    stewie923
    stewie923 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Posts
    1

    Default Cessna 172 Skyhawk - Standard panel missing?

    I am running the latest update of MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe on my pc, and I am looking for the C172 with a standard (six pack) panel, not the G1000. I cannot see it in my list of aircraft anywhere - only the Skyhawk with the G1000 is in the list of aircraft available.

    I though it was a standard aircraft that was part of all of the game available to all purchase levels ?

    Maybe I am missing something, but how do I switch between the G1000 panel and a standard set of gauges on the C172?

    Thanks

    Stew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:37 AM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    97

    Default

    I believe there's a Skyhawk with steam gauges that comes with the deluxe package.
    It is a separate airplane you either load that or the Garmin version.
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cessna 172 Standard missing "flight_model.cfg" file
    By Seabreeze in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-22-2020, 11:24 AM
  2. Looking for Cessna 172 Skyhawk 3-view for beginner GMAX designer
    By humsi31 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-29-2005, 07:59 PM
  3. Cessna 172 Skyhawk
    By flightstrike in forum FS2002
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-16-2002, 02:40 PM
  4. Cessna 172 Skyhawk in Hawaii - NICE SCENERY
    By merlincooper in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-22-2002, 07:04 PM
  5. *Carenado Cessna 172 II Skyhawk*
    By bibix69 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-26-2002, 09:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules