Thread: There's just something about San Francisco

Haven't played FSX in ages, but here we go. The screenshots end because my computer ran out of memory. Oh well. Do I know what I'm doing? Not really. Do I have a clue how to truly fly this bird? Naw, not really. But who cares right? It's fun to pretend.
FSX-SE
Denver to San Francisco
QualityWings 787-10
United Airlines (new livery)
Stock Scenery
WAO traffic
Approaching the Sierra's, with Lake Tahoe hiding in the back.
Descending into "The Bay"
One last check of the approach lights...
Oakland in sight
Anyone else miss baseball? By a strange coincidence my wife was watching "Money Ball" while I was doing this.
Part two up next....
