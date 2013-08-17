Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: There's just something about San Francisco

  1. Today, 07:29 PM #1
    djfierce
    djfierce is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    243

    Default There's just something about San Francisco

    Haven't played FSX in ages, but here we go. The screenshots end because my computer ran out of memory. Oh well. Do I know what I'm doing? Not really. Do I have a clue how to truly fly this bird? Naw, not really. But who cares right? It's fun to pretend.

    FSX-SE
    Denver to San Francisco
    QualityWings 787-10
    United Airlines (new livery)
    Stock Scenery
    WAO traffic

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL1.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 269.5 KB  ID: 224434
    Approaching the Sierra's, with Lake Tahoe hiding in the back.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL2.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 384.2 KB  ID: 224435
    Descending into "The Bay"

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL3.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 247.5 KB  ID: 224436
    One last check of the approach lights...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL4.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 330.9 KB  ID: 224437
    Oakland in sight

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL5.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 314.6 KB  ID: 224438

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL6.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 440.9 KB  ID: 224439
    Anyone else miss baseball? By a strange coincidence my wife was watching "Money Ball" while I was doing this.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL7.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 335.4 KB  ID: 224440

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL8.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 212.8 KB  ID: 224441

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL9.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 256.5 KB  ID: 224442

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL10.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 183.8 KB  ID: 224443

    Part two up next....
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:36 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    243

    Default

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL11.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 353.6 KB  ID: 224444

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL12.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 357.8 KB  ID: 224445
    Does anyone use these HUD's? I find them distracting, but maybe they are meant solely for night or low vis?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL13.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 311.3 KB  ID: 224446

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL14.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 77.6 KB  ID: 224447

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL15.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 169.1 KB  ID: 224448
    That true SFO experience. Where the hell is the runway? How high are we? Does the captain know what he's doing? I wish that kid would quit screaming.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL16.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 291.6 KB  ID: 224449
    TOUCHDOWN, SAN FRANCISCO!!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL17.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 283.0 KB  ID: 224450

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL18.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 247.2 KB  ID: 224451
    Holding short between the parallel's like a sandwich.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL19.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 263.8 KB  ID: 224452
    Everybody out of the pool!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UAL20.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 284.8 KB  ID: 224453
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Origin: San Francisco (KSFO) Destination: San Jose Del Cabo (MMSD)
    By CarlosGarcia in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-17-2013, 09:08 AM
  2. PW291 Leaving Denver for San Francisco, CA (just a few shots)
    By jaydeemcferdy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-08-2010, 01:47 AM
  3. Is San Jose, CA included with NEWPORT - PHOTO REAL SAN FRANCISCO + OAKLAND X?
    By SidekickUBT in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-02-2009, 01:21 AM
  4. There's Something Horribly Scary Out There
    By aramus8 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 39
    Last Post: 08-28-2003, 09:50 PM
  5. Shots around San Diego and San Francisco
    By Member8321 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-13-2003, 09:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules