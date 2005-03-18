Like many others I have had random crashes to desktop since installing the sim. Up until the USA World Update these could always be pinned down to an action such as pulling down the map or adjusting an autopilot. Then, for some reason after the USA update random CTD's seemed to occur without any action at all on my part. And they became more frequent, to the point that I could not fly for more than an hour without the sim crashing. Tried different planes, tried different scenery areas but always a CTD after a while. I was never able to complete the USA tour after several attempts.

Today, I re-installed a backup that I had made before the update. Oddly enough, MSFS updated to the currently patched version but the content of the USA update was not installed.

Since this I have flown about five or six hours on the sim from EGNM in the UK to EBBR (Belgium), EHAM (Netherlands) and to Berlin EDTT. And not one CTD.

The USA content is shown as available to download in Content Manager and I may download and install it in stages, keeping my backup safe. It is feasible that I had a corrupted file which was causing the problem, but it does appear that the problem was caused by something in this update.
Just wondered if anyone else had any thoughts on the matter.
Geoff