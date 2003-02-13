I paid $50.00 for a payware program to D/L to my PC, the D/L was Hi-Jacked and
I loss my money. If you are going to use FS Global Weather be cautioned they
only offer this same D/L program which is about 200MB, I am not saying this
will happen but it could. I have read the different franches list of so called
promises, there is a clause in their list they will not refund your money, as
for me I learned my lesson it cost me, if they would just sell me the boxed
PC copy and mail it to me I would buy it

Casey