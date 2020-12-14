Thread: New update with Snow/Ice. Is it working for you?

Hello everyone,
Since the latest update I have seen a few places covered in snow, and sometimes in the air. But the last few days I have seen none. It has snowed in my area for the last two days; but when I use the in game live weather there is nothing on the ground. It just seems to read from the current weather and put it as that. Same goes for REX weather force.
I realize there are still bugs but am I missing something? To add, how is the weather system in the game determining "when" ice or snow is on the ground?
Thanks in advance.
Bookmarks