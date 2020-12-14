Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: New update with Snow/Ice. Is it working for you?

  1. Today, 03:50 PM #1
    Flythrough
    Flythrough is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    11

    Default New update with Snow/Ice. Is it working for you?

    Hello everyone,

    Since the latest update I have seen a few places covered in snow, and sometimes in the air. But the last few days I have seen none. It has snowed in my area for the last two days; but when I use the in game live weather there is nothing on the ground. It just seems to read from the current weather and put it as that. Same goes for REX weather force.

    I realize there are still bugs but am I missing something? To add, how is the weather system in the game determining "when" ice or snow is on the ground?

    Thanks in advance.
    Last edited by Flythrough; Today at 04:01 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:12 PM #2
    DaddyTim
    DaddyTim is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Posts
    17

    Default

    Yes, strangely I had the same experience. We had 3 to 5 inches of snow on the ground, yet nothing when I applied "Live" weather.
    Tim

    My system specs:
    W10 64 Bit OEM Version 2004 (19041.685)
    Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E; 32GB RAM, Intel Core i7-9700KF 8-Core/8-Thread Processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8[/SIZE]
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:21 PM #3
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    685
    Blog Entries
    6

    Default

    I flew across the alps from Innsbruck today no snow on the ground or on the mountains.....
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Ice ice baby
    By daspinall in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-14-2020, 01:26 PM
  2. Winglet 727 Taking Off From Ice Runway (Real Ice)
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-31-2015, 10:45 AM
  3. Snow snow snow
    By rlambert93 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-27-2010, 03:05 PM
  4. Flanding Flyingboats on to Ice and Snow
    By Adrian Wainer in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-17-2006, 05:26 PM
  5. Ice, ice, baby.
    By Garrett67 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:11 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules