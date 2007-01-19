Serious time conversion bug when setting up flights using the World Map.

MSFS misinterprets the UTC time setting as a local time setting, even when the time zone is known. The sim loads up hours off from the time that was set in the World Map.

Intended time: 1043 CST/1643Z
Time actually loaded: 1644CST/2244Z

