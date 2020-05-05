Thread: File name too long

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default File name too long

    message: file name too long when placing liveries in the community folder, and it baffles me! in the asobo folder the texture names of the liveries textures are actually the same bloody length!!!! I spent most of last night burning the oil trying to sort it out..... I even did a registry edit to accept long file names with no results, so here I am, I failed, my brain can not take anymore MS sim abuse! ha


    any help please......
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 08:39 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
