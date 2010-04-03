Hiya... just a rant, one I've had seemingly forever on every version of FS dating back to '95.
For whatever reason... this bridge and the other two on the Causeway have NEVER been modeled in any version of FS I've ever seen. Sure, there is a flat road bridge like the Florida Keys, but that's not at all correct.
The RMC Bridge, as we know it in Long Island as the Double or the Single span, is by far the most prolific landmark across the Island aside from the two Pencils, The Stacks, The Big Duck, a bunch of famous Light Houses and Brookhaven Research Center. A VFR landmark to follow out of KFRG or KHVN, it's one you can't miss. There are a total of three along the Causeway. The first being the biggest, standing roughly 65ft at the height of the crest to the water below. The second is a drawbrige, fairly standard looking...and the 3rd (single span) runs from Captree Basin to Fire Island, connecting Ocean Parkway to the mainland via the Causeway.
http://www.nycroads.com/roads/robert-moses/
I just don't understand why these bridges have been over looked for so long. Would have been really nice to finally see them in an out-of-the-box version of FS for once. Especially with the latest version being so detailed.
I actually live in West Islip, and grew up in Lindenhurst so these bridges hold special meaning, as they should as well to any Long Islander enjoying this new spectacular version of Flight Simulator.
Anyone interested in being the first to mod these bridges into the sim? I'm available to help with pictures and information if you need it.
Please? lol.
Thanks for listening... I hope this rank inspires someone.
Regards,
OvS
