Hi Everybody,

This is a Southwest Airlines Flight, flight #2287 with nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Albuquerque International. We are parked at gate D4, our takeoff runway is 25R and our departure out of Phoenix is the FORPE1 departure.

We descend into our arrival airport via the KRKEE3 STAR (Albuquerque International), our arrival runway is 03 and our gate assignment is A8.