Thread: Fs2004 Vickers Vimy

    CTarana45
    Default Fs2004 Vickers Vimy

    What Liveries come stock with the Fs9 Vimy? I have England to Australia and Trans-Atlantic! I'm trying to add Gary's Skins to the aircraft!

    Thanks, Guys!

    Christopher Tarana
    caphavoc's Avatar
    caphavoc
    Default

    Stock: TransAtlantic and England-Australia.
