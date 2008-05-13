Hi All,
This is a long post of my sad downhill journey with MSFS 2020.
I have been using Microsoft FS since the Commodore 64 version, all the way thru to MSFS X Acceleration and now MSFS 2020.
It was with great anticipation, I ordered the pre-release and quickly downloaded the release in August, on to my new computer running a intel core i7 10700 on an asus ROG Strix Z490-E with 32Gb DDr4 ram and a Nvidia 8Gb DDR6 RTX2060 Super graphics card
I was quite pleased and amazed at the overall quality and look of the program.
I set-up my CH Products "Eclipse" Yoke, the same way, as I had been using MS FSX and MS Flight on this computer for a couple of months.
Okay surprised that I had to configure all the bindings.
Not a big deal, just an annoyance.
After setting up and saving the profile, away I happily go until the Japan update.
The saved profile did not work!
Had to delete and redo, okay!.
Each update after that, had to delete and redo, until update 1.12.13.0. and the sadness.
After several attempts and different approaches and over 5 hrs of effort, I cannot get the throttle, mixture and propeller controls to work in the proper direction.
Yes, i deleted the profiles and redid them, several times, including restarting computer,
made sure the CH Product drivers were gone from "Device Manager"
I have built, and maintained over 300 high end broadcast video and 3D computer editing systems, over the last 25 years.
I am truly excited and complement MS and Asobo on a truly remarkable product.
I am disappointed (as evidently, many others are), that a product like this does not more consistently and easily support, one of the most prevalent controllers available!
I have an Honeycomb Alpha controller and I am awaiting my Honeycomb throttle quadrant.
I see from others comments that these work well with MSFS 2020.
So it is with great sadness, that I put aside MSFS 2020, until my new throttle quadrant comes in.
I feel that, I will also have to replace my exuberant recommendations of MSFS 2020, with a footnoted caveat, that one may need to spend an additional dollars well beyond the $60 cost of the program, to have a more reliable experience, using your previously hefty and functional investment.
I will anxiously await and look forward to the time, I can reliable start MSFS 2020 and use my previously saved profiles or create a profile for the CH Products, that does not get corrupted by an update.
Microsoft and Asobo, I commend you, for an incredible product and your very proactive update program.
Please consider what, I( and many others like me), see as a glaring oversight and impediment to a wider market!
Until than, I will continue to highly recommend MSFS 2020 with a BIG Caveat!
