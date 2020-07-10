Thread: Can't find Community folder (Steam install)

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Can't find Community folder (Steam install)

    I'm trying to install new aircraft liveries to my Community folder for a Steam installation, but the original file paths seem to have changed and the Community folder is nowhere to be found. The Windows Explorer search function finds nothing.

    C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\

    Microsoft.FlightDashboard_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\
    There is no Microsoft.FlightDashboard in my Packages folder. The Flight Simulator folder there also does not have a community folder and neither does my Steam install.

    I have previously installed the Liveries Megapack, but that was months ago and I forgot the original file paths and they may have changed in an update.
    I'm trying to install new aircraft liveries to my Community folder for a Steam installation, but the original file paths seem to have changed and the Community folder is nowhere to be found. The Windows Explorer search function finds nothing.



    There is no Microsoft.FlightDashboard in my Packages folder. The Flight Simulator folder there also does not have a community folder and neither does my Steam install.

    I have previously installed the Liveries Megapack, but that was months ago and I forgot the original file paths and they may have changed in an update.
    Never mind this thread.

    In my system it's in AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Community
