STAR query
Hi all, just a quick question. Why is it that some STARs rout you near to an airport such as the HEME1B for Birmingham, and some take you direct to the airports Navaid such as the BRI1C at Bristol and the CDF1A at Cardiff. There is probably a simple reason but I can't find anything about this.
I don't fly online or with FSX ATC in the AS A320 so I am trying to figure out how to program the flight plan in to use the BRI1C and CDF1A but this seems to cause an unusual loop in the flight plan which I know does not happen in real life as I fly into these airports regularly returning from holidays.
Is there a specific way this is programmed, or are the aircraft vectored from the final waypoint of the flight plan ?
Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
