Can anyone have a guess as to why I have so few AI aircraft at airports?

I have approx 200 WOA packages installed and my traffic slider is at 100% but I have very few aircraft at airports that I would expect to be very busy.

For example, I have the Iberia and Iberia Express packages installed but I have only 2 Iberia aircraft at Malaga, 1 at Menorca and none at Ibiza. By the same token I have Ryanair, Monarch, Easyjet, Jet2, BA, Germanwings, Condor, KLM, etc, packages installed but at the same airports I just have the odd Monarch aircraft. In fact, at Malaga I only have 4 aircraft showing. I've tried it with the default scenery and the Malaga addon scenery, and there's no difference.

I've checked Madrid, Iberia's hub, but only have 3 Iberia aircraft there, too.

I can't understand it. Any suggestions would help.

Allan