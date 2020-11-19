New to FS2020 Just starting. Can take off & fly from Burlington VT (KBTV) but when I try to take off from Kennedy (KJFK) the program goes to the static Skyhawk loading screen for a minute or so then just quits the simulator entirely and goes back to my desktop. Tried StMartin (SXM) and that works. Trying Orlando (KMCO) and the simulator kicks me out. Please help!!