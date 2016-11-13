Hi Everybody,

Welcome aboard.... this is an Alaska Airlines Flight (flight number 1172), with nonstop service from Portland Oregon to Phoenix Arizona. We depart Portland International (Rwy 28L) via WHAMY4 and arrive in Phoenix Sky Harbor (Rwy 26) via BRUSR1.

Just some minor audio bugs that still need to be worked out along with the same A/T disconnect @ 80knots issue I've had for some time now. Other than that, it was a nice enjoyable flight!