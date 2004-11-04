Other than Castle Teck, does anyone know of scenery add-ons of European castles?

When living in Germany I enjoyed riding my motorcycle on a self made castle tour.
Riding through the Swabian Alb, the Black Forest, and the "Romantic Route" through central Germany were a lot of good rides with great scenery and excellent food.

It would be nice to be able to fly through those areas and see the castles sticking up from their hilltops.

If I were younger and able to navigate the scenery creation programs available in our sim libraries I would be more than happy to do so.
Unfortunately, I do not have that skill. I have dabbled in making scenery in FSSC and a couple of others and not been very good at it.

I realize MS FS2020 is out and is basically an enhanced blend of Google Earth and MSFS and is supposed to be pretty remarkable.
I also realize I do not have the impetus to shell out a few thousand dollars for a computer which will actually run FS2020.
I love flight simming, but not enough to spend gobs of money on a computer just to run that one program.