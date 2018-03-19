Introduction to DCS and A-10C (I and II) for the Beginner
What: Introduction to DCS and A-10C (I and II) for the Beginner
When: Starting Jan 3rd, every Sunday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 1500 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
We will be conducting a series of ongoing training workshops to introduce new aviators to DCS and the A-10C and A-10C II. No experience is necessary. If you have ever wanted to give DCS a try and have not known where to start and enjoy a calm and relaxed environment with like-minded others, this is the place for you.
Requirements:
- DCS World Open Beta v2.5
- DCS A-10C or A-10C II (purchased add-on)
- TeamSpeak 3 & SRS
This is an event you will not want to miss. For more information and topics covered, please visit www.digitalthemepark.com
###
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 24,000+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
-Todd, aka Zoolander64
Staff Member at DigitalThemePark
Connect TeamSpeak to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Bookmarks