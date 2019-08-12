Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Christmas Goof

    Christmas Goof

    Returned to fs9 after a few years as I have more time and have been gradually setting up the system and even leant how to tweak a panel with help from Tom G. Thought it was time to upgrade my graphics so after looking in to this purchased an MSI Navidia Geeforce GT710 2MB. It says in the reviews etc it works with windows 7 so I thought fine. Installed the card, went to the site to download driver to discover there is only a driver for win 7 64 and I have 32. Not really sure where to go from here apart from getting a new PC. Obviously if the literature I had specifically stated win 7 64 only then I wouldn't have purchased it. Was having a nice Christmas til I set time aside to install this.
    Default

    There certainly are drivers for Win 7 32bit for your card.
    Mark Daniels
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Skywatcher12 View Post
    There certainly are drivers for Win 7 32bit for your card.
    Mark

    That is the best news this Christmas. On the site I was directed to for win7 it was only the 64 bit driver. I will start searching. Thank you.
    Default

    https://www.nvidia.com/download/driv...x/105846/en-us
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Going around View Post
    Mark

    That is the best news this Christmas. On the site I was directed to for win7 it was only the 64 bit driver. I will start searching. Thank you.
    I only had time for a quick reply last post. I checked the site. I think you missed the option at the bottom of the operating system tab. If you look right at the bottom in green, it says, "Show all operating systems"
    If you click that you get the 32bit options. ussmidway also linked you what are likely the most current drivers for the card. Anyhow, you should now have options to all the drivers.
    Mark Daniels
