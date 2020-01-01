DominikS,

You keep picking on me for reasons I have no idea. You send me private messages to which you have turned off all reply options which forbids me from responding. This leaves me with a total blank look and no recourse which of course could better educate me to refrain from making a post that apparently offends you personally.

I've been involved and a part of Flightsim.com since the 90's when our website "deltaflight" was hosted by Flightsim. Open a line of communication please.

>>>> Hi Michael,

I've taken the liberty of removing your post.

My wife is still recovering from Corvid so I'm afraid I didn't see the funny side of it.<<<<

And what is CORVID?

Thank you kindly,

Michael