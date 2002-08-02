Here in Melbourne, Florida we have a large maintenance and paint shop for aircraft.
They service and paint just about all commercial aircraft.
There have been several Air Canada Rouge parked for most of the pandemic time period being serviced and repainted.
American Airlines new paint was applied here.
Atlas 747 cargo were painted here.

Today I saw a brand new paint scheme which was mostly red and blue over most of the aircraft with white accents.
The tail resembled BAW, but not exactly.

I will keep an eye on it and see if they apply a name.

Lee