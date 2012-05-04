I've been dinking around with the Icon A5 and it's pretty fun to zip around in. I've seen videos of the actual aircraft being able to taxi into or out of the water so of course I had to try it. Landed on Ocean Beach in San Francisco, and taxi into water just sinks the nose wheel on water entry. Also can't extend the landing gear if you land on the water and want to taxi to the land.

I think the plane existed in previous version of the sim? Was it fully amphibious then?

Not a big deal, but just an observation.