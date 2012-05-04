Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: ICON A5 altimeter and flap lever

  1. Today, 03:00 PM #1
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    79

    Default ICON A5 altimeter and flap lever

    Anyone please tell me why altimeter and flap lever not working in Icon A5, although flaps work with joystick. Thanks
    Roy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:00 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    49

    Default

    The flap lever works for me. It visibly moves with my mouse and the flaps extend/retract as expected.

    If by "altimeter" you mean the "Altimeter Calibration Knob", that works for me as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:07 PM #3
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    79

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by roypaglia View Post
    Anyone please tell me why altimeter and flap lever not working in Icon A5, although flaps work with joystick. Thanks
    Roy
    Must have been a glitch. Now is ok. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:08 PM #4
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    79

    Default

    Must have been a glitch. Works now. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Spinning the ICON A5...
    By petermcleland in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-23-2012, 12:08 PM
  2. More Icon A5 captures...
    By petermcleland in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-05-2012, 01:41 PM
  3. ICON A5 in MS FLIGHT...
    By petermcleland in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-07-2012, 02:29 PM
  4. Icon A5
    By Doods in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-03-2012, 02:55 PM
  5. Icon A5 map display info
    By jandjfrench in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-03-2012, 01:05 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules