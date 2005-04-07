Since recently installing DD Chicago Landmarks,it looks great,with great night lighting,but causes crashes taking off from KORD.and KMDW as soon as you choose a gate.You can land there,and taxi to a gate and its ok,but not take offr.I removed files one at a time from the file,and the one that crashes it is chiagoPLC.bgl.Hopr they get this fixed,because its superior to anything else for night lighting.