Thread: Copenhagen - City scenery missing

    jorgenkoch
    Angry Copenhagen - City scenery missing

    Hi,

    I am really deeply frustrated - I have had problems with my pc / windows 10 and have uninstalled everything fs2020 and installed a new copy - but now Copenhagen City is completely wrong with default buildings - I live in Copenhagen and could see my own house before - but now everything is just "random" -
    what happened?
    Please help me!

    SORRY - the problem is solved - "Bing data World graphics" was "off" - I had not thought of that possibility - got the inspiration from another thread!

    Merry Christmas and a better 2021 to everybody - from Copenhagen:-)
