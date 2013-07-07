I have trying to contact IRIS Simulation for months regarding the PC-24. When I had an error trying to install the iris_aviator_j170,(Downloaded Free in April) I got a the following response ( "I don’t have a free version of the J170. Can I ask where you got this from please? Kind Regards,David Love-Brice Proprietor). I responded telling him I got it from his website and provided the order number. Since then I have heard nothing. No answer to my original request re:the J170 or the PC-24. Anyone else having problems contacting Iris? Are They still in business? What is the status of the PC-24?

thx texasanm