I received MSFS Standard download as a gift. I have not installed it, yet.
I knew to install FSX in c:FSX.

1. Am wondering about whether there are similar suggestions for MSFS2020?
2. Also, once downloaded, how many GB are actually installed? Can you split the installation over two drives?
3. Is it possible to upgrade to Deluxe when I redeem the gift certificate?
Many thanks, okbob