Thread: Beech Bonanza Issues

    lcomer
    Aug 2005
    Ohio
    Default Beech Bonanza Issues

    I have not flown this in awhile, and noticed today that when you set the throttle to 2500 as noted in most checklists I have seen, that this puts the airspeed in the yellow zone, almost 180 knots. You have to go down to almost 2100 knots to be in the safe zone. Also seems very unstable when trying to land. Just wandering if anyone else had issues.
    lnuss
    Mar 2005
    Westminster, CO
    You have to go down to almost 2100 knots to be in the safe zone.
    That 2500 (it's 2500 RPM BTW) is a guideline for an initial setting, and in smooth air you can safely cruise in the yellow arc, though I prefer not to do so in real world Bonanzas. But nothing says you have to leave it at that initial setting.

    I believe that you mean 2100 RPM, rather than knots? Remember that the Bonanza has TWO engine controls that affect RPM. The throttle setting should be set according to the Manifold Pressure (MP) gauge and the RPM should be set with the propeller control. So after takeoff bring the MP back to about 25" and THEN the prop back to 2500 for climb. Lean the mixture as you go above 3,500 feet or so, and certainly by the time you get to 5,000 feet. When leveling off ease the nose down, letting the speed build to near what you want to see for cruise, then ease the MP back a little, perhaps 24", or maybe 22-23" MP, then bring the prop back to 2400, though down to 2100 if you wish.

    The above is the way I've done it in real world Bonanzas and in FS9, FSX and P3D. But nothing says you can't adjust things to your liking, and if you feel more comfortable with the IAS in the green arc, that's just fine (in rough air you WANT in the green arc) and so adjust away.

    Note that my F-33A Bonanza manual has cruise power setting charts for 75% power, 65%, 55% and 45% power. At 5,000 feet, the 75% power (max cruise) recommendation is at 23.3" MP and 2500 RPM. Also at 5,000 feet, the 65% recommendation is 22.9" and 2300 RPM, 55% at 5K is 22.4" and 2100 RPM and 45% is 19.4" and 2100.

    The expected TRUE airspeed (TAS) at these setting under standard conditions* is, respectively, 173 kts, 163 kts, 150 kts and 133 kts. So anything in those ranges is acceptable, depending on your wants and needs -- note that the Indicated Airspeed (IAS) will be somewhat lower than the TAS, and the lower power settings will give a longer range (obviously taking longer, too) than the higher power settings -- so it's your choice.

    I hope this makes you not feel so constrained to one recommended setting, and that you will use your judgement freely.

    ===================================================================
    * Standard conditions at 5,000 feet are with the altimeter setting at 29.92" (actual barometer is lower, but this is standardized), 41º F (5ºC) and 0% humidity. Obviously things change with variations in temperature, pressure and humidity.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
