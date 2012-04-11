Thread: Warthog Joystick

I am having problems keeping a course heading using the Warthog joystick. I have now downloaded there analysis tool and also recalibrated it in windows. The joystick seems to operate correctly and returns to the central readings. However when I use it in Flightsim2020 the aircraft will fly straight for a given time then when I turn and straighten the plane it will then drift off course. I have cancelled all wind settings in the game. The only way I can straighten the plane enough to be able to let go of the joystick is to adjust the ailerons. Can anyone help please.
