Thread: Warthog Joystick

    I am having problems keeping a course heading using the Warthog joystick. I have now downloaded there analysis tool and also recalibrated it in windows. The joystick seems to operate correctly and returns to the central readings. However when I use it in Flightsim2020 the aircraft will fly straight for a given time then when I turn and straighten the plane it will then drift off course. I have cancelled all wind settings in the game. The only way I can straighten the plane enough to be able to let go of the joystick is to adjust the ailerons. Can anyone help please.
    Try switching off Gyro Drift in the settings.
