I am building ai traffic for KVDI IN Vidalia, Georgia. Should I overlay another copy of the airport to work on or can I use the stock airport to work on the ai traffic? The situation is that I added parking on the stock airport becuz it doesn't have one. And when I run the flight simulator 2002, I see landing jet airliners but it is only a small airport and when the planes land both planes just sit on the runway and not taxi to the gate. I changed the gate to gate heavy becuz I thought it would taxi to that gate but nothing is happening, and just both airliners are sitting on the runway. How do I let small planes land, instead of this jet airliners landing? Any suggestions would be helpful. thanks so much.