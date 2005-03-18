Thread: Big problem

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    giorda35
    Big problem

    Hi,
    I have an old pc with Windows 7 Home Premium, Nvidia GTForce GT 630, Intel Core i3-3240 3.40 GHz, Memory 8 Gb.
    For me this computer is ok (I too are an old man) and often do some flight with FSX.
    Yesterday, as a Christmas present, my son gave to me Flight Simulator 2020.
    The characteristics of my computer are below the minumum requested for using FS2020.
    My problem is as follows:
    Can I install FS 2020 and use it with lower characteristics or is impossible to install?
    Waiting a reponse, many thanks and ,please, excuse my poor English

    giorda35
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo:

    It won't install with the Win-7 and if you had win-10 it wouldn't run with that graphics card.
    There are a lot of used lower end gaming machines for sale on Craigslist that would get you going if you wanted to go that route.
    i7-10700 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
