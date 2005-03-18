Thread: Big problem

Hi,
I have an old pc with Windows 7 Home Premium, Nvidia GTForce GT 630, Intel Core i3-3240 3.40 GHz, Memory 8 Gb.
For me this computer is ok (I too are an old man) and often do some flight with FSX.
Yesterday, as a Christmas present, my son gave to me Flight Simulator 2020.
The characteristics of my computer are below the minumum requested for using FS2020.
My problem is as follows:
Can I install FS 2020 and use it with lower characteristics or is impossible to install?
Waiting a reponse, many thanks and ,please, excuse my poor English
giorda35
