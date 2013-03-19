Hi all,

Been a while since I posted here. Long time no see, hey.

I've been re-acquainting myself with the feelThere Phenom 100.
(Now that I have a laptop with more than enough grunt.)
I was taking the Intro flight, per the manual.
All was going well. Took off, AP did the left turn nicely.
Began the After Take-Off Checklist.
Step 4: Yaw Dampener.... ON.
I clicked the YD button, and that's when it went crazy.
It flipped straight into a dive, with the annunciator calling something about the autopilot.
Then seconds later, it nosed into the ground.

Can anyone suggest what I missed, or a remedy for this poorly behaving little Phenom?

Thanks