So today for Xmas, my main present to myself was MSFS 2020, which I figured would be mature and stable enough to buy by now. And I love the new sim, it looks magnificent.

But also, I did something that I haven't done since reinstalling FS2004 a few months ago - bought a payware FS2004 addon!

Specifically, the Wings of Power P-47, which is on sale from A2A now for $5.99, along with most of their other FS2004 aircraft. I've wanted a better P-47 for a while, and the WOP set includes the D-model razorback and bubbletop, M, N, and even the XP-72. That's a lot for less than the price of a decent sandwich. They're fine looking and flying models, too. And while flying it around my neighborhood, I couldn't see my exact street like I can in FS2020, but at least there's snow on the ground!

I feel like it's weird to buy the brand new sim and an addon for its 16-year-old ancestor on the same day. But it was strangely satisfying to buy and enjoy both.

