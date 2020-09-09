Thread: Is there a heirarchy in the Community folder

Is there a heirarchy in the Community folder
Finding freeware scenery for my hometown city (Sydney NSW) I find some scenery files are 'described' say as Sydney and others maybe just for say a landmark in Sydney (eg Sydney Harbour Bridge, Centrepoint Tower, Anzac Bridge) which the scenery file for Sydney might already contain.
What happens if I place all these files in the community folder as there might be 'conflicts'.
Back in FSX there was a method to create a heirarchy so that some files loaded in precedence to others.
Do I need to be worried? Is it a 'suck it and see' eg add a scenery file, start up MSFS2020 and see the effect?
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
