Thread: Is there a heirarchy in the Community folder

Originally Posted by jparnold Originally Posted by

Finding freeware scenery for my hometown city (Sydney NSW) I find some scenery files are 'described' say as Sydney and others maybe just for say a landmark in Sydney (eg Sydney Harbour Bridge, Centrepoint Tower, Anzac Bridge) which the scenery file for Sydney might already contain.

What happens if I place all these files in the community folder as there might be 'conflicts'.

Back in FSX there was a method to create a heirarchy so that some files loaded in precedence to others.

Do I need to be worried? Is it a 'suck it and see' eg add a scenery file, start up MSFS2020 and see the effect?