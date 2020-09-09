Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Is there a heirarchy in the Community folder

  1. Today, 08:52 PM #1
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    472

    Default Is there a heirarchy in the Community folder

    Finding freeware scenery for my hometown city (Sydney NSW) I find some scenery files are 'described' say as Sydney and others maybe just for say a landmark in Sydney (eg Sydney Harbour Bridge, Centrepoint Tower, Anzac Bridge) which the scenery file for Sydney might already contain.
    What happens if I place all these files in the community folder as there might be 'conflicts'.
    Back in FSX there was a method to create a heirarchy so that some files loaded in precedence to others.
    Do I need to be worried? Is it a 'suck it and see' eg add a scenery file, start up MSFS2020 and see the effect?
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:30 PM #2
    taree3
    taree3 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jparnold View Post
    Finding freeware scenery for my hometown city (Sydney NSW) I find some scenery files are 'described' say as Sydney and others maybe just for say a landmark in Sydney (eg Sydney Harbour Bridge, Centrepoint Tower, Anzac Bridge) which the scenery file for Sydney might already contain.
    What happens if I place all these files in the community folder as there might be 'conflicts'.
    Back in FSX there was a method to create a heirarchy so that some files loaded in precedence to others.
    Do I need to be worried? Is it a 'suck it and see' eg add a scenery file, start up MSFS2020 and see the effect?
    Well I would humbly suggest that you invest in the ORBX Cityscape Sydney on special at orbxdirect.com as it is on special at the moment at $13.99AUD and DO NOT install any other Sydney
    freeware at this time. A better than the MSFS Sydney Airport may jump into the arena at some stage
    but the current default one is not too bad. You won't be disappointed with the quality of the ORBX version. Good value for sure.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:02 PM #3
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    472

    Default

    That could be the best option especially as it is on special and why not support a local industry.

    But what about areas not yet covered by ORBX for example Melbourne where once again there are multiple freeware scenery files to download some of which might overlap others.
    I have not read anything about scenery heirarchy in the community folder or what might happen if scenery files overlap each other.
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Installing Mods to the Community Folder
    By tiger1962 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: Today, 06:06 PM
  2. Quick access to Community Folder
    By stempski in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-25-2020, 12:03 PM
  3. Community Folder
    By redanddead in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-09-2020, 09:42 PM
  4. Virtual Aviation Community: A Community for Any Airline
    By yoieyo in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-04-2017, 04:17 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules