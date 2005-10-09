Thread: FsSound.dll for Fs9!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    CTarana45
    I'm looking for a copy of FsSound.dll for Fs9! One of my panels overwrote the correct file! Adding [oldmodules=fssound.dll] hasn't stopped the error!
    Thanks, Guys!

    Christopher Tarana

    I found an Fs2004 Airbus Panel that had the correct file! I copied that file to the modules folder and the error stopped!
    mrzippy
    [OLDMODULES]
    FSSound.dll=1

    Should look like the above when placed in your .cfg
