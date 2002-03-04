I find the recent update may have fixed some items but it does seem it has created some more problems like general taxiing has become
more unstable not like it used to be and when you create a flight plan with B747 from the welcome screen, the FMC goes blanc, some times it comes up but does not
enter the ILS Frequency for the destination airport. Are there other flyers find these sort of problems and if any body can provide some
advise specially regarding the taxiing
Regards