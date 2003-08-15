Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Kenya Curtiss

    Default Kenya Curtiss

    The weather was appalling here, so I decided to find a place where the sun was shining..
    take off from Nanyuki 'airport'
    and we turn SE to visit Mt Kenya
    Mt Kenya, the second highest mountain of Africa, has Batian as its highest peak, at 5199 m. It is an old volcano, related to the opening of the East African Rift
    after our tour of the summit, we turn W, toward the Rift. The landscape is a bit flat..
    but that changes once we reach the rift
    at the East African Rift, the crust is being pulled apart at a rate of about 6 mm per year, and we get a series of steep escarpments, formed by faults, and the middle part of the rift sinks down. 6 mm a year may not sound like much, but it has been going on for over 20 million years...
    The rift contains a series of lakes (Lake Solai above), and below we pass over Lake Nakuru.
    on our way to Nairobi, we pass another volcano in the middle of the rift, Mount Suswa (2356 m high)
    and we arrive in Nairobi
