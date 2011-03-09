Hi Guys,

I was wondering if it is possible to move axis origin of a model somehow, not by editing it, but rather via xml (?). so that movement aroud axis (pitch, bank, yaw) and focus point from an external view will be slightly moved as I desire.
I have noticed, that moving focus point and rotation around axes is posible in "chase" view mode using the same combination of keys as is used to move eyepoint in VC.

thanks for ideas
majky