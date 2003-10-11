Thread: Adobe?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Adobe?

    Just a general question for those more computer literate than I am. Do I need Adobe to run FS9 and FSX? As Adobe is going away, if it is a needed program, what is your opinions for good replacement for it?

    Thanks in advance,
    LT
    Adobe is the name of a company, not a product. The one Adobe product that I hear is going away is Flash (good riddance), and it has nothing to do with FSX or FS9. If it's not Flash, then you'll need to specify which Adobe program, but I'm not aware of ANYthing from Adobe that is needed for FS, though the Adobe Reader (for PDF files) is handy to have, FS or not.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Thank you Larry, that's the info I was looking for!
    LT
    I remember that having Adobe AIR installed on my computer cause my .air files to look a little strange. No effect on how the Sim ran.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
