Big mistake in the last MSFS update.

People reporting spikes but in the case of river Ebro in Spain the strange elevation of the river like a channel is a spike of 800 KM.

Just mention that in the first version of P3D v5 was the contrary, the river was sunken in a canyon of 800 Km.

Click image for larger version.  Name: LEZG1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 227.7 KB  ID: 224385

Click image for larger version.  Name: LEZG2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 375.5 KB  ID: 224386