Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Help needed to make an afcad

  1. Today, 02:16 PM #1
    asos
    asos is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Athens, Greece
    Posts
    868
    Blog Entries
    1

    Question Help needed to make an afcad

    I need to make a few afcads in the Sahara, near Tobruk..
    There are none there.

    How can I make them please...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:31 PM #2
    douga66's Avatar
    douga66
    douga66 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Long Island, NY - USA
    Posts
    67

    Default

    I assume you have the program AFCAD2 already installed on your system. When you open it up select the help menu and there you will find all the information you will ever need.

    Starting an airport from scratch is section 52 if you want to jump to it.

    Once you have read it and understand the material and you still have questions this is as good as anyplace to ask.

    Best of luck to you!
    To view my repaints and other stuff just click on the image below!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 07:06 AM
  2. Afcad 2 for Aircraft Carrier: Help needed
    By nick46 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-14-2006, 03:27 PM
  3. FS9.1 patch urgent question..Help needed, help needed.....
    By Gatwick in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-06-2005, 11:53 AM
  4. AFCAD help needed
    By c_brookhart in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-28-2005, 10:01 PM
  5. AFCAD wiz needed for help Two things
    By fls in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-10-2003, 03:22 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules