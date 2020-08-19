Hello. I am a newbe to flight Simulator, and my issue isit is running so bad that its almost unplayable. my pc specs are:
cPU: ryzen 3 2200g
ram: 16gb (2x8) ddR4 3000
HARD DRIVE: 500GB NVME SSD
Gpu: RADEON rx 580, 8GB
oS: Windows 10 home

i don't have other apps running in the background.

Even in 'loW" game settings, the game freezes every few seconds. I read somewhere that Sedona airport is low demanding, and even in there, same happens.

Anything i can do to improve this game, or just my hardware is too lacking to even play the game in LOW settings?

Thanks!