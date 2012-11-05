Since the latest Dec 22 FS2020 upgrade, in both the default and FBW A320 the RH seat no longer can control their own navigation display. Range changes from the RHS have no effect, whilst the LFS range change control affects both LH and RH displays. This is a new issue since the latest FS2020 update.

I'm using the stable 0.5.1 FBW mod and the default texture (no others loaded) for the default A320.

Is this peculiar to my system? If so how can I get normal control back? If general, I'll submit a Zendesk bug report.

Intel Core i9-10900K 3.7 - 5.3GHz
Asus ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING Motherboard
32GB Corsair Vengeance LPX Black DDR4 3200MHz Memory
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X Graphics Card latest driver
2x 2TB Samsung 970 EVO PLUS M.2 PCIe Solid State Drives
4TB Samsung 870 QVO Solid State Drive
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit fully updated