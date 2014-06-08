Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: wherever you go..

  1. Today, 12:04 PM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,605

    Default wherever you go..

    go...

    jk10144

    jk10143

    jk10141

    jk10138
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:22 PM #2
    doering1
    doering1 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    2,078

    Default

    Looks fantastic!
    My latest video at The Flight Level - VFR Olympic National Park - Charter Flight/DHC2 Beaver - Elwha River Restoration Story - 4K
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN3miktgEd0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Wherever you go...
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-22-2019, 09:20 AM
  2. How to add AI companion following me wherever I fly?
    By hhans in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-06-2014, 11:12 AM
  3. Extrange Fog or wherever???
    By Alexander in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-30-2008, 08:06 PM
  4. Hello Carlos (YV-35P) Wherever You Are
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-06-2006, 02:22 AM
  5. Belgian Air Force C-130: Green light, GO GO GO!!
    By Bomby in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-05-2003, 12:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules