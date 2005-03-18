Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Merry Christmas Everyone!

  Today, 10:44 AM #1
    Downwind66
    Merry Christmas Everyone!

    Name: Santa.jpg Views: 29 Size: 69.6 KB

    Happy Holidays and BE SAFE!

    Rick
  Today, 11:04 AM #2
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    Default

    That's a little on the nose this year. I'm sure most of us feel like Santa right about now.
    Ah well. This too shall pass. Lets make the best of it and hope for a better future.
    Happy holidays all. -- Bob
  Today, 11:23 AM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Default

    Ya gotta watch where yer flyin', Rick! Felice Navidad, Merry Christmas, Kwanzaa, etc, and Festivus for the Rest-of-us!
  Today, 11:28 AM #4
    daspinall
    Default

    Merry Christmas.........................
  Today, 12:23 PM #5
    doering1
    Default

    Good one! Cheers!
  Today, 12:54 PM #6
    Downwind66
    Default

    Thanks Bob, Charlie, David and Laurie!

    Rick
