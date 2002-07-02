This has been an intermittent problem until yesterday, when it took over.

I can set up a flight in Simbrief, then import it and the weather is shown on the flightplan page, but once I hit fly now, I spawn in the sim world and there is no weather at all. The past few weeks I would close and re-launch MSFS, try the same plan again, and the weather would show up in the sim. Now I can't get the weather to show up no matter how many times I try.